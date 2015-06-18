FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
June 18 Conzzeta AG :
* Publication of listing prospectus for Plazza AG - prospective date for IPO: June 26
* Shareholders of Conzzeta AG will vote on spin-off of real estate business unit on June 22
* Share capital of Plazza is to be set at 1.035 million Swiss francs ($1.13 million). Share capital of Conzzeta AG is to be reduced by same amount
* It is expected that business will be listed as an independent company, Plazza AG, on Six Swiss Exchange on June 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.