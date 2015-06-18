June 18 Pandox :

* Final price in Pandox IPO set at 106 sek per B-share, corresponding to a market value of all shares issued by Pandox of SEK 15.9 billion.

* The total value of the offering would amount to SEK 6,360 million, assuming that the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

* The price range in the offering was 100-110 crowns per share Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)