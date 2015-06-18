June 18 Charles Stanley Group Plc

* FY adjusted profit before tax 4.2 mln stg (2014: 13.5 mln stg)

* FY loss before tax 6.1 mln stg (2014: profit 6.1 mln stg)

* Expect, once profitability picks up, to return to previous pattern of steadily increasing dividends over time

* FY revenue increased 1 pct to 149.7 mln stg (2014: 149.0 mln stg)

* Dividend per share of 5.00p (2014: 12.25p)

