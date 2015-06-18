June 18 Mex Polska SA :

* Signs letter of intent with investor to acquire stakes in Mex Bistro I Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro II Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro V Sp. z o.o. and Mex Bistro IX Sp. z o.o.

* Mex Bistro I Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro II Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro V Sp. z o.o. and Mex Bistro IX Sp. z o.o. are engaged in management of the restaurants under Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa brand

* The company has exclusivity in negotiations for 2 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)