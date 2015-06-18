June 18 Argen X BV :

* Preliminary phase I results of ARGX-110 in patients with t-cell lymphomas presented at ICML

* Of eight patients with relapsed/refractory t-cell lymphomas in this cohort, a biologic response was observed in three patients

* Biologic response was observed in two patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (Sezary syndrome), one of which had stable disease for more than six months; and in one patient with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma Source text: bit.ly/1Gu3Lm7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)