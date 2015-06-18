June 18 F-secure Oyj :

* F-Secure and Tonino Lamborghini join forces to offer luxury protection on luxury phones

* Agreement between cybersecurity vendor and mobile phone provider will see F-Secure provide Tonino Lamborghini phone buyers with yearlong subscriptions to a number of its consumer security products

* F-Secure's products will be made available to Tonino Lamborghini phone owners after June 17

Source text: bit.ly/1IQpUfl

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)