June 17 Naspers Ltd

* NPN - trading statement

* Expected that earnings per share for year ended 31 March 2015, will be between 135 pct (3 422 cents) and 145 pct (3 567 cents) higher compared to prior period's 1 456 cents

* Expect FY core headline earnings per share to be between 25 pct (2 726 cents) and 30 pct (2 835 cents) higher than comparable period's 2 181 cents

* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to increase between 15 pct (1 741 cents) and 20 pct(1 817 cents) from prior period's 1 514 cents