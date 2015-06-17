Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Naspers Ltd
* NPN - trading statement
* Expected that earnings per share for year ended 31 March 2015, will be between 135 pct (3 422 cents) and 145 pct (3 567 cents) higher compared to prior period's 1 456 cents
* Expect FY core headline earnings per share to be between 25 pct (2 726 cents) and 30 pct (2 835 cents) higher than comparable period's 2 181 cents
* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to increase between 15 pct (1 741 cents) and 20 pct(1 817 cents) from prior period's 1 514 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order