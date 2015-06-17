UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Cullinan Holdings Ltd
* Unreviewed condensed consolidated results for six months ended 31 March 2015
* Attributable earnings - r40,1 million
* Profit before taxation - r55,2 million
* Group operating profit (before share options) was r53,8 million for six-month period (r54,6 million in prior year six-month period)
* We are confident about long-term growth prospects for group and ability to leverage its unique scale of operation within tourism industry in Southern Africa
* From an inbound tourism perspective, in short term we expect to continue to feel impact of Ebola scare which has had a more severe impact on profitability and endured for longer than anticipated
* Marine and outbound travel businesses remains solid and with growth in financial services, we believe group is well placed for future growth
* Extremely concerned about negative impact on south african tourism from new south african visa regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.