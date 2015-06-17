June 17 Cullinan Holdings Ltd

* Unreviewed condensed consolidated results for six months ended 31 March 2015

* Attributable earnings - r40,1 million

* Profit before taxation - r55,2 million

* Group operating profit (before share options) was r53,8 million for six-month period (r54,6 million in prior year six-month period)

* We are confident about long-term growth prospects for group and ability to leverage its unique scale of operation within tourism industry in Southern Africa

* From an inbound tourism perspective, in short term we expect to continue to feel impact of Ebola scare which has had a more severe impact on profitability and endured for longer than anticipated

* Marine and outbound travel businesses remains solid and with growth in financial services, we believe group is well placed for future growth

* Extremely concerned about negative impact on south african tourism from new south african visa regulations