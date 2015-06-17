June 17 Theraclion SA :

* Raises 4 million euros in a private placement from leading European and US institutional investors

* Issues 495,938 new shares for a total of 3,967,504 euros ($4.46 million) under a capital increase

* Issue represents 13 percent of number of shares currently in circulation, bringing total number of shares to 4,276,941

* Price of placement was set at 8 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)