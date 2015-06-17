BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Theraclion SA :
* Raises 4 million euros in a private placement from leading European and US institutional investors
* Issues 495,938 new shares for a total of 3,967,504 euros ($4.46 million) under a capital increase
* Issue represents 13 percent of number of shares currently in circulation, bringing total number of shares to 4,276,941
* Price of placement was set at 8 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.