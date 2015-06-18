UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 18 Volvo Ab
* May truck deliveries - on same level as in may 2014 versus mean forecast +5 percent in Reuters poll
* Delivered 17,475 vehicles in May 2015 versus 17,410 in May last year, corresponding to a zero percent change.
* Truck deliveries rose by 22% in North America.
* Deliveries rose by 4% in Europe.
* Deliveries in South America were down by 58%.
* Deliveries rose by 4% in Asia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.