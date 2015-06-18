June 18 Volvo Ab

* May truck deliveries - on same level as in may 2014 versus mean forecast +5 percent in Reuters poll

* Delivered 17,475 vehicles in May 2015 versus 17,410 in May last year, corresponding to a zero percent change.

* Truck deliveries rose by 22% in North America.

* Deliveries rose by 4% in Europe.

* Deliveries in South America were down by 58%.

* Deliveries rose by 4% in Asia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)