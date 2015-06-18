June 18 FormPipe Software AB :

* Five Swedish municipalities choose cloud service for archiving from FormPipe

* Says contract award decision regards a four-year contract period, with an option for extension of contract for another four years

* Order value is estimated at 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.70 million) over an eight-year period Source text for Eikon:

