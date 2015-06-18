June 18 John Lewis Partnership Plc

* Tom Athron, currently finance director of Waitrose, to join board as group development director on Oct. 5 2015

* Athron will be succeeded as finance director of Waitrose by Loraine Woodhouse

* Patrick Lewis, currently a member of board as managing director of partnership services, is to become group's finance director

* Appointment with effect from Sept. 14 2015, succeeding Loraine Woodhouse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: