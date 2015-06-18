June 18 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd
* Jardine Cycle & Carriage announces a us$772 million rights
issue
* Co's 74 pct-held subsidiary, Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Limited ('JC&C'), today announced that it is to raise approx
us$772 million
* Company has undertaken to procure subscription of its
share of rights issue
* Issue price of s$26.0 per share discount of about 27.9
percent to closing price on singapore exchange securities
trading limited on June 18
* Intends to use to pay down term loans of about us$626
million
* Net proceeds of rights issue will be approx us$768
million, which JC&C intends to use to pay down term loans of
approx us$626 million
* Will also repay certain short-term indebtedness and use
remaining funds for general corporate purposes including making
strategic investments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: