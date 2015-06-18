UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 18 Natra SA :
* Approves 7 year convertible bond issue of 53.24 million euros ($60.74 million), 133.2 euros each, as part of financial restructuring process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.