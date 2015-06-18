Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 18 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* Reports full year net income group share of 0.08 million euros ($91,232) versus 0.67 million euros a year ago
* Full year current operating loss is 0.75 million euros versus profit of 1.68 million euros a year ago
* Proposes full year dividend of 0.25 euro per share
* Sees 2015-2016 profitability improved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order