June 18 Prismaflex International SA :

* Reports full year net consolidated loss of 0.20 million euros ($228,000.00) versus profit of 2.59 million euros a year ago

* Says order backlog on May 31 reflected 5.2 million euros compared to 6.8 million euros for same period previous year