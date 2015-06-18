June 18 FTSE

* Vectura Group (UK, B01D1K4) will be added to FTSE 250 index

* Spirit Pub Company (UK, B5NFV69) will be deleted from FTSE 250 index

* Vectura group will be deleted from FTSE 350 index

* Greene king (UK, B0HZP13) will remain in FTSE 250 index with an increased shares in issue of 305,661,757 and an unchanged investability weighting of 100%.