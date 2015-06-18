UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 18 GAZ :
* Signs agreement with Sberbank for cooperation on foreign markets
* The agreement provides financial cooperation for export of automotive products, leasing and factoring operations and establishment of special credit programs for end car buyers abroad Source text: bit.ly/1Lli91d
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.