June 19 Lastminute.com NV :

* Board of directors of lastminute.com N.V. has approved resolution to increase maximum amount of share buyback started on 17 september 2014 from 10 million euros to 18 million euros ($20.43 million)

* Bearer shares repurchased are to be used for lastminute.com group's employee stock rewarding plans and to finance acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)