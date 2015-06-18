June 18 Mega Sonic SA :

* Plans to create a capital group to facilitate its decision making process

* Intends to set up a new unit, Grupa Dystrybucyjna Sp. z o.o., to improve distribution and to lower costs

* Is going to invest in transaction, authorization services based on a technology provided by its partner goSwiff from Singapore Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)