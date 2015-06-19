UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Atea ASA :
* Atea issues financial guidance for Q2 2015
* Expects revenue in Q2 of about 6.40 billion - 6.60 billion Norwegian crowns ($823.35 million - $849.08 million), compared with revenue of 5.98 billion crowns during Q2 2014
* Expects an adjusted EBITDA (before share based compensation) of about 140 - 160 million crowns during Q2 2015
* Says financial guidance is based on weaker- than-expected performance in Norwegian and Danish business units, which have been impacted by slower market conditions
* Also, business experienced postponed demand from public customers following corruption investigation in Denmark
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7731 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.