UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Compagnie Plastic Omnium Sa :
* Starts production of its new SCR diesel vehicle emissions reduction systems for Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche
* Says the SCR system will contribute to achieving the target of a turnover of 7 billion euros ($7.94 billion)for the group in 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.