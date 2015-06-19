June 19 Compagnie Plastic Omnium Sa :

* Starts production of its new SCR diesel vehicle emissions reduction systems for Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche

* Says the SCR system will contribute to achieving the target of a turnover of 7 billion euros ($7.94 billion)for the group in 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)