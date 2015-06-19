BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
June 19 Rurelec Plc :
* Separation of subsidiary from Rurelec Plc
* Announce separation of two main parts of business of Rurelec being owning and operating of power plants
* Earl having resigned today from board of Rurelec will take Independent Power Corporation PLC and in excess of 500,000 stg worth of overheads out of Rurelec Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.