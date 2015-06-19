June 19 Rurelec Plc :

* Separation of subsidiary from Rurelec Plc

* Announce separation of two main parts of business of Rurelec being owning and operating of power plants

* Earl having resigned today from board of Rurelec will take Independent Power Corporation PLC and in excess of 500,000 stg worth of overheads out of Rurelec Group