Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 19 Starcom Plc
* Announce appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer.
* Co has now appointed Ehud (Udi) Shenig in his place and Shenig will take up that post immediately
* On 29 May 2015 it was announced co appointed Ron Alroy to CFO, but Alroy now unable to take up position
* Shenig will not be appointed to board of Starcom at this stage. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order