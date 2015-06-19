June 19 Starcom Plc

* Announce appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer.

* Co has now appointed Ehud (Udi) Shenig in his place and Shenig will take up that post immediately

* On 29 May 2015 it was announced co appointed Ron Alroy to CFO, but Alroy now unable to take up position

* Shenig will not be appointed to board of Starcom at this stage.