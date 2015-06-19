June 19 Euronext:

* 2,825,295 new ordinary shares issued by Care Property Invest will be listed on Euronext Brussels as of June 22

* Reference price for Care Property Invest capital increase is 13.45 euros ($15.21) per share

* Reason for capital increase is cash issue following a public offer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)