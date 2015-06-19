June 19 Aker Solutions ASA

* Aker Solutions and Baker Hughes agreed to cooperate on early-phase studies to help customers improve the overall economics and value of oil and gas field developments.

* Aker Solutions' Front End Spectrum unit and Baker Hughes' Reservoir Development Services group will provide customers with development concept studies that address the entire value chain - from reservoir understanding and well design to subsea and topsides facilities, including flow assurance and risk management.

* The new agreement comes after Aker Solutions and Baker Hughes in 2014 formed the Subsea Production Alliance to develop solutions that will boost output, increase recovery rates and reduce costs at subsea fields. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)