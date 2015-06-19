June 19 IRD Nord Pas de Calais :

* Nord Création (Groupe IRD) and Iris Informatique invest 200,000 euros ($225,980) in start-up Mobile Angelo from the city of Lille

* Capital opening complemented by an overall amount of 300,000 euros provided as financing and unsecured loans from BPI, the Nord-Pas de Calais Region, Réseau Entreprendre Nord and LMI Source text: bit.ly/1RfioN4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)