June 19 Stage Entertainment:

* CVC Capital Partners and Joop van den Ende announced today that CVC Capital Partners will acquire over 60% of the shares in Stage Entertainment,

* Under the terms of the agreement, Joop van den Ende will retain 40% of Stage Entertainment's shares

* Expected that the transaction will be completed in the second half of this year

* CVC Capital partners was advised by Quore Capital, KPMG, Clifford Chance, Deloitte, OC&C, Ronald Van Wechem and Reinout Oerlemans

* ABN Amro (Lodewijk Sodderland) and ING (Robert Specken) served as Joop van den Ende's financial advisors on the transaction, and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek (Arne Grimme) as legal advisor.