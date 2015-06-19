June 19 Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Scheme of arrangement sanctioned by court

* Expected that Spirit shares will be delisted, and that dealings in new Greene King shares will commence, with effect from 24 June 2015

* Dealings in Spirit shares will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. On tuesday, 23 June 2015

* Last day for dealings and registration of transfers in Spirit shares will be Monday, 22 June 2015