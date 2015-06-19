FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
June 19 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Requests merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares
* Will request extraordinary general meeting of 28 July 2015 to approve a merger with cash compensation for minority shareholders
* Merger agreement with Kuka Beteiligungen (Schweiz) AG, a subsidiary of kuka ag will be submitted to extraordinary general meeting on 28 July 2015 for approval
* In course of merger, Swisslog share will be delisted from Six Swiss Exchange
* Last trading day will most likely be 28 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.