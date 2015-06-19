June 19 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Requests merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares

* Will request extraordinary general meeting of 28 July 2015 to approve a merger with cash compensation for minority shareholders

* Merger agreement with Kuka Beteiligungen (Schweiz) AG, a subsidiary of kuka ag will be submitted to extraordinary general meeting on 28 July 2015 for approval

* In course of merger, Swisslog share will be delisted from Six Swiss Exchange

* Last trading day will most likely be 28 July 2015