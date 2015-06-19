FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
June 19 Accu Holding AG :
* Medium-term targets: sales of 220 million - 250 million Swiss francs ($271.00 million) and an EBITDA margin of 9-11 pct
* For fiscal year 2015, the group expects sales of approximately 165 million francs, an EBITDA of 12 million francs and net profit of 3.0 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.