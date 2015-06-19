UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Signs agreement with intention to buy 100 percent of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. from Karolina Rozwandowicz and Magdalena Pirog, for 55 million zlotys ($14.9 million)
* Have exclusivity to conduct negotiations to buy Da Grasso till March 31, 2016
* Transaction is dependent upon approvals from Polish Antimonopoly Office (UOKiK) and company's supervisory boards
* Da Grasso S. z o.o. manages a chain of 170 restaurants in Poland offering Italian cuisine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6826 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.