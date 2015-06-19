June 19 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Has sold its subsidiary, Deutsche Kapital Limited (DKL)

* Has sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Deutsche Kapital Limited to financial holding company Greene & Grays Holding Limited

* DKL was sold at net asset value and generated slight extraordinary income for DF Deutsche Forfait

* Cooperation with new owner to launch trade finance funds