June 19 Intu Properties Plc

* Intu announces amendment and extension of secured group structure term loan

* Margin reduction and extension to 352 million stg term loan within its secured group structure

* Maturity date has also been extended by two years to March 2020, with a further two one year extensions at lenders' discretion

* Margin on term loan, which is linked to different tier levels within sgs, has reduced by between 125 and 150 basis points compared to existing facility

* Will reduce group's weighted average cost of gross debt to 4.5 per cent (december 2014: 4.7 per cent).