UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp may let a 10-year joint venture in the oil-rich Permian Basin of Texas expire and split their properties, hoping to speed up development, according to a senior Shell executive. * BT: UK's Office of Communications said BT Group Plc would be fined 42 million pounds for breaching contracts with