June 22 Aerocrine Ab

* Aerocrine repays loan due to change in control

* Aerocrine intends to make the full payment of approximately $45m to the lenders within the next several days from cash reserves

On June 15, 2015 Circassia Pharmaceuticals announced that 92.6% of the outstanding shares of Aerocrine had been tendered in Circassia's public offer to the shareholders of Aerocrine and that the offer was declared unconditional