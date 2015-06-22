BRIEF-BKW says Hinni AG becomes part of unit Arnold AG
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG
June 22 Sierra Rutile Ltd
* Sierra rutile appoints new chief financial officer
* Has appointed Matthew Hird as chief financial officer
* Has appointed Matthew Hird as chief financial officer

* Matthew Hird will commence role at beginning of september 2015, replacing Yves Ilunga, who will remain with Sierra Rutile for a transition period
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment