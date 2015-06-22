June 22 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Sings exclusive agreement with Financière Bio Alfras SAS to acquire Biomnis Group for about 220 million euros ($250.54 million)

* Transaction is expected to be completed over summer, subject to customary closing conditions

* Following the recent Biomnis restructuring, Eurofins expects that the company's EBITDA margin should progressively expand from the current low double-digit level towards industry standards and Eurofins' objective over the next few years

* Biomnis has two main sites in France (Lyon and Paris) and one site in Ireland, it also owns 26 medical biology sites across France that run less complex tests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)