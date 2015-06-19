UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
June 19 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Oval Ltd increases stake in the company to 10.43 percent from 3.17 percent via a purchase of 277,680 shares
* Currently the company holds 398,630 shares of Rubicon Partners Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)