June 19 Afren Plc

* Launch of proposed debt restructuring and refinancing

* Directors believe that restructuring is in best interests of company and for benefit of all stakeholders

* Proposes to raise up to £49.2 million (approximately us$75 million) by way of open offer subject to, inter alia, passing by shareholders of resolution at general meeting

* Receipt of an additional us$148 million in net cash proceeds and proposed restructuring of company's outstanding notes

* Shareholders should vote in favour of restructuring