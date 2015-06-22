BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss decrease by 95.6 pct to 117.2 pct
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss decrease by 95.6 percent to 117.2 percent, or to be net loss of 3.9 million yuan to net profit of 1 million yuan
June 22 North Media A/S :
* Distribution agreement with Dansk Supermarked extended until Dec. 31, 2017
* Agreement is a renewal of current agreement, which expires at end of this year
* Says it files for delay in submitting the report for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016 to a deadline of April 28, from March 31