June 22 PNE Wind AG :

* Convening and supplementary motions for a new general meeting of shareholders

* Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Zours informed PNE Wind on Friday evening to convene a general meeting of shareholders with supplementary motions

* They have requested company to immediately convene a new general meeting over a two day period

* Convening and supplementary motions includes, inter alia, proposal to remove entire existing supervisory board

* Applicants also propose that PKF Deutschland GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, be appointed as independent auditor for FY 2015 and for audit review

* Finally, applicants requests that two special audits be placed on agenda