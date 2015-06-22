June 22 PNE Wind AG :
* Convening and supplementary motions for a new general
meeting of shareholders
* Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Zours informed
PNE Wind on Friday evening to convene a general meeting of
shareholders with supplementary motions
* They have requested company to immediately convene a new
general meeting over a two day period
* Convening and supplementary motions includes, inter alia,
proposal to remove entire existing supervisory board
* Applicants also propose that PKF Deutschland GmbH
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, be appointed as independent
auditor for FY 2015 and for audit review
* Finally, applicants requests that two special audits be
placed on agenda
