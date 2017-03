June 22 Gemfields Plc

* Results - Singapore rough ruby auction

* Auction revenues of $29.3 million

* Four Montepuez auctions held since June 2014 have generated $122.2 million in aggregate revenues

* Proceeds of this auction will be repatriated to Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada in Mozambique

* Average realised price of $617 per carat