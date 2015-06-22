BRIEF-BKW says Hinni AG becomes part of unit Arnold AG
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Aggreko Plc
* New organisational structure results in some key management changes.
* Asterios satrazemis, currently regional director for americas and who has been with aggreko in various senior roles for last 7 years, will become president of rental solutions business based in U.S.
* Debajit das, currently regional director for asia pacific and david taylor-smith, currently regional director for emea will remain with group for a period of time in order to assist with transition and will step down from board in due course.
* Group will move from current regional structure to operate as two business units: aggreko rental solutions; and aggreko power solutions.
* Power solutions business will be run by chris weston on an interim basis while a search process is underway to identify a permanent leader. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment