June 22 Aggreko Plc

* New organisational structure results in some key management changes.

* Asterios satrazemis, currently regional director for americas and who has been with aggreko in various senior roles for last 7 years, will become president of rental solutions business based in U.S.

* Debajit das, currently regional director for asia pacific and david taylor-smith, currently regional director for emea will remain with group for a period of time in order to assist with transition and will step down from board in due course.

* Group will move from current regional structure to operate as two business units: aggreko rental solutions; and aggreko power solutions.

* Power solutions business will be run by chris weston on an interim basis while a search process is underway to identify a permanent leader. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)