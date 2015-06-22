UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Sale of World Poker Tour to Ourgame
* Sold on a debt free/ cash-free basis for US$35m, payable in cash
* Ourgame is a Hong Kong-listed social gaming company with interests across Asia and a market capitalisation of approximately HK$5.7 billion (US$733m)
* Under the terms of the transaction, bwin.party will continue to sponsor various WPT events and television shows in both the United States and Europe until 31 December 2016.
* In addition, bwin.party also has a right of first refusal over such additional sponsorship opportunities that may become available until 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.