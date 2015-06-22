June 22 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Settles capital gains tax dispute in Uganda

* Settled dispute with Government of Uganda and Uganda Revenue Authority with regard to farm-downs to CNOOC and Total in 2012

* Has agreed to pay $250 million in full and final settlement of its CGT liability

* This sum comprises $142 million that Tullow paid in 2012 and $108 million to be paid in three equal installments of $36 million each

* First of these was paid upon settlement and remainder will be paid in 2016 and 2017

* Following this settlement, both these legal proceedings have been withdrawn