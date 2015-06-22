BRIEF-BKW says Hinni AG becomes part of unit Arnold AG
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG
June 22 Coal Of Africa Ltd :
* Appointment of De Wet Schutte as CFO and executive director with effect from 22 june 2015
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment