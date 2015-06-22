June 22 Mediclinic International Ltd

* Mediclinic will acquire Remgro's shareholding in spire for amount totaling about R8.6 billion

* To fund deal via fully underwritten, renounceable rights issue to qualifying mediclinic shareholders of 111.1 million shares at R90per share to raise R10 billion

* Balance of approximately R1.4 billion will be retained by Mediclinic