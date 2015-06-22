BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
June 22 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Mediclinic will acquire Remgro's shareholding in spire for amount totaling about R8.6 billion
* To fund deal via fully underwritten, renounceable rights issue to qualifying mediclinic shareholders of 111.1 million shares at R90per share to raise R10 billion
* Balance of approximately R1.4 billion will be retained by Mediclinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage: