Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
June 22 Hochtief
* Says consortium wins contract for highway bridge over st. Lawrence river, construction volume over 1.6 billion euros
* Says consortium includes ACS, flatiron, dragados canada, snc-lavalin Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
MELBOURNE, March 27 London copper slipped for a third day on Monday as risk appetite fell after President Donald Trump's failure to push through healthcare reform fanned concerns over his ability to realise his economic agenda.