BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract by Shell Offshore Inc
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
June 22 Cadogan Petroleum Plc :
* Bertrand des Pallieres, chief executive officer, has submitted his resignation
* Des Pallieres will remain an executive director of company
* Des Pallieres will remain an executive director of company

* Expects to announce appointment of new CEO after AGM on June 25
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.